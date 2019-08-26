Kim Kardashian Admits She Was "Embarrassingly Obsessed" With Fame

Way back when, before the $370 million empire and 149 million Instagram followers, Kim Kardashian had set her mind on a goal: Be rich—and have everyone know her name.

Needless to say, that's been accomplished. And now, in a candid interview with husband Kanye West for the September issue of Vogue Arabia, the reality star looks back on how she arrived here.

"Money was always the goal but I was obsessed with fame, like embarrassingly obsessed," she confessed. "I do agree that fame can be addictive."

But that doesn't mean she harbors regrets about her journey to superstardom. After all, throughout 16 season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians she has undoubtedly been an open book.

"Even in my darkest of times, I don't regret putting myself out there for the world to see," the 38-year-old shared. "People have shared with me over the years how much it has helped them to feel less alone when dealing with their own adversity. I love having a voice and I appreciate the platform that I have been given, even though I do wish I could have more privacy at times."