Miley Cyrus Will Perform at the 2019 MTV VMAs After All

She is coming to the VMA stage after all.

A month after Miley Cyrus told fans there was "no f--kin way" she was performing at this year's MTV Video Music Awards, the network has announced she'll be taking the stage on Monday night to perform her latest single, "Slide Away" for the first time live.

The star's jab came just days after the "Mother's Daughter" singer was left out of the nominee pool this year. "They care more about a f--king green screen than a message to the world," one critic wrote on Instagram at the time. "Nominate anyone but at least do not use the image of Miley to promote their damn prizes @vmas and #SheIsComing #Peace."

"Exactly," Cyrus wrote back.

Cyrus dropped the new track just over a week ago, on the heels of her unexpected split from Liam Hemsworth, who she married less than a year ago. In one of the song's controversial lines, the star sings, "I want my house in the hills/Don't want the whiskey and pills/I don't give up easily/but I don't think I'm down."