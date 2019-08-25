Jennifer Lopez Says Alex Rodriguez's Strip Club Insight Actually Made it Into Hustlers

Alex Rodriguez proved to be a huge asset when it came to Jennifer Lopez's latest movie, Hustlers.

Starring some of Hollywood's biggest stars, like J.Lo, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Cardi B, the strip club drama centers around a group of... well, strippers, that are just up to no good.

Doing press ahead of the film's release, Lopez told E! News just how helpful her fiancé was in making the movie feel as authentic as possible. "When [he asked], 'What's your next movie about?' and I was telling him, he was like, 'Oh, I know a lot about strip clubs. I can help you,'" the 50-year-old actress and singer said.

"He actually did start telling me, because, you know, sports players, a lot of them, spend a lot of time in strip clubs," she explained, with Palmer getting a kick out of her comment. "He told me how it all works, like how the guys come in the back door."