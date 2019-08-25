Bachelorette Star Ben Zorn Is Engaged to Stacy Santilena

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Aug. 25, 2019 7:18 PM

Ben Zorn, Stacy Santilena

The Bachelorette alum Ben Zorn is taking his relationship to the next level. 

The reality TV personality shared the special news on Sunday afternoon that he's engaged to his lady love, Stacy Santilena.

"She said yes," Ben captioned his Instagram post, alongside photos of the magical moment he popped the big question. "Friday 8/23 I asked this beautiful women to marry me on the shores of Lake Tahoe, CA a place that's always meant so much to us."

He continued, "@ssantilena you are my best friend and I'm so lucky I get to call you mine! I couldn't be more excited to spend my future with you!"

Many remember Zorn on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette and Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. However, the 30-year-old lifestyle coach and personal trainer met his fiancée after he left the ABC franchise.

The couple has been together for two years, and now they're ready to "let the wedding planning begin."

Along with Zorn's heartwarming Instagram announcement, the fitness guru and dental assistant shared the engagement news on her social media account.

"The most amazing man in [the] world became mine forever," she began her post. "I still pinch myself everyday that he is my boyfriend, now I'm trying to wrap my head around him as my fiance!"

She added, "I never want to imagine this life without him now that I know what life is like with him!"

Before closing her exciting announcement, she thanked her future husband "for making me the happiest girl in the world."

"I'm so excited for forever with you," she said. "Let the wedding planning begin!"

Fellow Bachelor Nation stars congratulated the two, including Tanner Tolbert, Ben Higgins, Amanda StantonShawn Booth, Kristina Schulman and newlywed Jared Haibon (to name a few).

"Congratulations man!!! That's awesome," Jared commented. Stanton wrote, "Congrats Ben!!"

Congrats to the couple, indeed.

