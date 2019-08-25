Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Are Married: Which Other Bachelor Nation Stars Are Still Together?

This is your Bachelor Nation couple status check!

On Saturday, The Bachelorette season 13 star Rachel Lindsay married her chosen winner Bryan Abasolo in an elegant ceremony overlooking the ocean in Cancun, Mexico.

The two are the fourth couple from the Bachelor spinoff series to tie the knot. The remaining three are married with children. Overall, six Bachelorette couples are still together out of 15...that's a 40% success rate, but it started out strong; the very first Bachelorette, Trista Rehn Sutter, went on to marry and have a family with her winner, Ryan Sutter.

But the Bachelor men didn't fare better. Only one star, Sean Lowe, went on to marry his winner, Catherine Giudice Lowe, and the two have two kids. The most recent Bachelor, Colton Underwood, initially broke up with Cassie Randolph, then reconciled with her and the two are still together to this day. No engagement, though. And two Bachelors ended up finding their happily ever after with their runner-ups.

Much more romance bloomed off-camera for Bachelor in Paradise couples. Three couples married and two pairs had children. And fan-favorite Bachelor Nation couple Ashley Iaconetti wed Jared Haibon earlier this month after dating on and off for years.