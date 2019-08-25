Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Are Crying Happy Tears After Sending Their Daughter Off to College

Kids, they grow up so fast!

And it seems the time has come for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to send their daughter, Lola Grace Consuelos, off to college. Taking to social media on Sunday afternoon, the longtime married couple shared the bittersweet news about their second eldest child (and only baby girl).

"The nest is getting roomy........," the actress and talk show host captioned her Instagram post, alongside a photo of her kissing her 18-year-old daughter on the cheek.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, who recently dropped her daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, off to college, commented on Ripa's post with empathetic sobbing emojis.

Additionally, the Riverdale actor uploaded the same image of his wife and daughter, writing, "2 down... 1 to go...."

Consuelos was referring to his youngest son, Joaquin Antonio Consuelos, who is 16-years-old. The couple's eldest son, Michael Joseph Consuelos, 22, is currently studying at New York University.