Inside Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo's Elegant Cancun Wedding

The Bachelorette season 13 star Rachel Lindsay looked like a princess at her wedding to show winner Bryan Abasolo, which was elegant and cool.

The two tied the knot in front of family and friends at the Royalton Suites Hotel in Cancun, Mexico on Saturday evening. The 34-year-old bride wore a cream Randi Rahm wedding gown with a short sleeve lace bodice and full tulle skirt. The 39-year-old groom wore a cream and brown trimmed tux and brown pants.

The ceremony took place on a terrace overlooking the ocean around 6 p.m. "Pachelbel's Canon" was played as the wedding party walked in.

"All the guests were in awe as Rachel entered," an eyewitness told E! News. "She looked like a princess in her wedding dress with a big tulle skirt and lace top. She had a big smile on her face and locked eyes with Bryan immediately."

"Everyone was seated in white chairs and looked out at the water as they said their vows," the eyewitness continued. "The decor was minimal. There was white drapery overhead and a white aisle runner with green leaves. The green leaves were used throughout the wedding decor at both the ceremony and reception. The ceremony was brief as it was very hot outside. Rachel and Bryan took turns holding a microphone as they read personal vows. At the end, they kissed and everyone cheered."