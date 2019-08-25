Lara Spencer Wants to Make Amends After Mocking Prince George's Ballet Class, Travis Wall Says

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Aug. 25, 2019 11:07 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Lara Spencer's mea culpa over her Prince George gaffe continues.

On Thursday, the Good Morning America co-host drew controversy for an on-air segment in which she mocked the fact that Kate Middletonand Prince William's 6-year-old son's takes a ballet class at his London private school, St. Thomas's Battersea. She later apologized for her remarks, which drew accusations of bullying from viewers, including including So You Think You Can Dance star Travis Wall and dance legend, actress and producer Debbie Allen.

On Saturday night, Wall revealed that Spencer had reached out to him to try to further make amends.

"So Lara Spencer just called me on my cell phone, she got my number from Debbie Allen, and she is completely horrified and just truly just issued this massive apology," Wall said in a video posted on his Instagram Story. "I could just hear the horror in her voice."

Watch

Prince George Adorably Shows Off Missing Tooth in 6th Birthday Pics

"She knows that there's a bunch of us, Broadway and a lot of the ballet community here in New York City, we're going down to Good Morning America on Monday morning and taking ballet class outside," he continued. "She's aware of it and she wants to talk to all of us and she wants to set this thing straight and right. The dance community is incredible and yeah, our voices were heard, which is fantastic, so hooray!"

Lara Spencer, Prince George

ABC; Getty Images

William had said in October during a chat with BBC Radio 1 Teen Award winners that "George is doing dancing" and "he loves it."

"Prince William said Prince George absolutely loves ballet…I have news for you Prince William, we'll see how long that lasts," Spencer had said on GMA on Thursday, laughing.

Her comments were met with laughter and applause from the in-studio audience. But the next day, following the online backlash, Spencer issued a statement on Instagram.

"My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday," she wrote alongside a photo of a field of flowers. "From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain—and love every minute of it."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Prince George , Royals , Good Morning America , Controversy , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, 32nd Birthday, Trolling

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Pregnant Wife Blake Lively on Her 32nd Birthday With Candid Pics

Sofia Richie, 21st, Birthday, Las Vegas, Scott Disick

Inside Sofia Richie's Epic 21st Birthday Party in Las Vegas With Scott Disick and Kylie Jenner

Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth, Prince William

Kate Middleton Is All Smiles as She and Prince William Accompany Queen Elizabeth II to Church

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Happy Kiss and Make Up Day: 15 Couples Who Reconciled After Calling It Quits

Rachael Ray, 30 Minute Meals

Inside Rachael Ray's $80 Million Empire: Making a Mess, Ignoring Haters and Cooking Dinner With the Only Man She Could Have Married

Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom, KUWTK S17

Khloe Kardashian Praises Ex Lamar Odom for Sharing the Depths of His Addiction

Ariana Grande, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Inside Ariana Grande's Massive, Yearlong Evolution

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.