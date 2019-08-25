Inside Sofia Richie's Epic 21st Birthday Party in Las Vegas With Scott Disick and Kylie Jenner

Happy birthday, Sofia Richie!

The model turned 21 on Saturday and celebrated with her boyfriend of two years Scott Disick, plus Kylie Jenner, and mutual friends Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer, Victoria Villarroel and Amber Asaly in Las Vegas.

Sofia kicked off the festivities early at home in Los Angeles, where Scott surprised her with an Aston Martin! Do you like luxury...

The group then jetted off to Sin City, where they spent the afternoon at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas. They enjoyed dinner Cipriani Las Vegas in Wynn Plaza and had a birthday toast with Perrier-Jouët Champagne. Venue performers cheered on Sofia, who wore a red studded bikini and white sheer mini skirt, with a name banner and other signs reading "21."

They then headed to the resort's XS Nightclub, where The Chainsmokers performed. Wearing a pink Swarovski-covered long sleeve Yousef Al-Jasmi jumpsuit, Sofia entered the venue together with Scott. She was greeted by resident performers holding another "Sofia" banner, plus drummers, a confetti parade with a multi-tier birthday cake. The couple danced and were in great spirits. The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart later had Sofia join him on stage and had the crowd sing her "Happy Birthday." She and her girlfriends were spotted dancing and jumping around onstage, and they also did shots.

Wearing a pink latex dress, Kylie arrived later and joined the ladies. At one point, she lifted up Sofia and twirled her around in celebration, E! News has learned.

The group headed back to their private jet around 4 a.m. for the 45-minute journey back to L.A., as seen on Sofia's Instagram Story.