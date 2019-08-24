Sofia Richie Kicks Off 21st Birthday in Vegas With Kylie Jenner and More Gal Pals

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Aug. 24, 2019 5:10 PM
It's a party, it's a party!
Sofia Richie is kicking off her 21st birthday with a bang! Before heading to Las Vegas with her besties, the model's boyfriend, Scott Disick, surprised her with a luxury car. "Wow wow wow," she wrote of her lavish present, which was an estimated $200,000 black Aston Martin DB11. "Best bf award."
Now, Richie is rounding up her gal pals, Kylie Jenner, Anastasia Karanikolaou (aka Stassi Baby), Amber Asaly, Victoria Villarroel and others for an epic girls' trip in Sin City.
"Here we go," the blonde beauty captioned her Instagram Stories on Saturday afternoon, alongside a short video clip that showcased her pretty in pink birthday outfit. She donned a blush colored Chanel co-ord set that she paired with matching sunglasses, sneakers and a handbag.
Naturally, as soon as the group landed in Vegas, they ordered some celebratory drinks with Richie sipping on a summery cocktail. Cheers!
After getting dranks with her girls, the group headed to Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas for a day of fun, dancing and more. From Richie grooving with Alesso at her party to enjoying her much-needed girl time, it's been a memorable b-day already! And it appears there is way more on the agenda.
To see all of Sofie's festivities with her gal pals, scroll through our gallery below.
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife
The model takes a dancing break and enjoys some girl time with her BFFs, Victoria Villarroel and Amber Asaly.
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife
The Flip It Like Disick star joins his girlfriend in Sin City.
Richie dances with her gal pals and Swedish DJ Alesso at her birthday bash.
Sofia goes big for her milestone birthday. She is greeted by a huge crowd that holds a sign with her name on it.
The 21-year-old model celebrates her birthday with a bang at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas.
Celebratory drinks before the real festivities begin!
The Kylie Cosmetics founder is ready to celebrate Richie's milestone birthday.
The 21-year-old model shows off her pretty in pink Chanel outfit, which she pairs with matching blush sunglasses, sneakers and handbag.
The gal pals pose for the cameras at the Wynn Hotel Resort in Las Vegas.
Instagram / Sofia Richie
But first... breakfast!
Instagram / Sofia Richie
The 21-year-old star prepares herself for a long day full of fun birthday festivities.
Instagram / Sofia Richie
Scott Disick showers his girlfriend with a lavish gift that earns him the "best bf award."
What happens in Vegas, is not staying in Vegas with this group!
