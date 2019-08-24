Sofia Richie Kicks Off 21st Birthday in Vegas With Kylie Jenner and More Gal Pals

It's a party, it's a party!

Sofia Richie is kicking off her 21st birthday with a bang! Before heading to Las Vegas with her besties, the model's boyfriend, Scott Disick, surprised her with a luxury car. "Wow wow wow," she wrote of her lavish present, which was an estimated $200,000 black Aston Martin DB11. "Best bf award."

Now, Richie is rounding up her gal pals, Kylie Jenner, Anastasia Karanikolaou (aka Stassi Baby), Amber Asaly, Victoria Villarroel and others for an epic girls' trip in Sin City.

"Here we go," the blonde beauty captioned her Instagram Stories on Saturday afternoon, alongside a short video clip that showcased her pretty in pink birthday outfit. She donned a blush colored Chanel co-ord set that she paired with matching sunglasses, sneakers and a handbag.

Naturally, as soon as the group landed in Vegas, they ordered some celebratory drinks with Richie sipping on a summery cocktail. Cheers!