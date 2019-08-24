Kourtney Kardashian and Ex Younes Bendjima Run into Each Other at Party 1 Year After Split

Kourtney Kardashian was in familiar company while out in Los Angeles on Friday night; She ran into her ex, Younes Bendjima.

The 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner and their friends joined DJ Daniel Chetrit, who teamed up with Kendall last year for a podcast, for his birthday celebration at the Nice Guy restaurant. Younes, 26, attended the bash with friends, a source told E! News.

"Kourtney said hello to Younes and exchanged pleasantries, but it wasn't much more than that," the source said. "She wasn't surprised Younes was there and is fine with saying hi to him. They are on good terms and wish each other well. They see each other from time to time and are always cordial. They were there at the same time for most of the night but hung out separately. Younes left first with his friends and Kourtney left a few minutes later."

Kourtney wore a brown tank top and brown leather Bottega Veneta pants and nude sandals. Younes wore a black jacket buttoned up over a white T-shirt, blue jeans and black and white Nike sneakers.

The two have remained friendly and have reunited a few times since E! News learned almost exactly one year ago that they called it quits after an almost two-year relationship.