Emma Stone Is a "Punk Rock" Cruella de Vil in Disney's First Photo From Film

Emma Stone, Cruella de Vil, Movie

Disney

Lock up those puppies, because Emma Stone's Cruella de Vil is on the loose...and very...punk rock?

Last year, it was confirmed that the 30-year-old Oscar winner would take on a younger version of the iconic fur coat-loving 101 Dalmatians villain role in the standalone live-action film Cruella. On Saturday, during Disney's D23 Expo convention in Anaheim, California, the first photo from the film was revealed.

It shows Stone's Cruella sporting a permed, above-the-shoulder version of the character's trademark black and white colorblocked hairstyle, and what appears to be a black leather checkered jacket. She is holding onto (gulp!) three leashes attached to three Dalmatians. In the background are two men, her henchmen Jasper and Horace (Game of ThronesJoel Fry and Cobra Kai's Paul Walter Hauser), and a Dalmatian puppy is also spotted perched on the back of a motorcycle. 

"Since you're such huge Disney fans, we wanted to let you know a bit about the story," Stone told the D23 crowd, according to IGN. "1970s set in London, it's punk rock."

Photos

Tracking the Successes of Disney's Live-Action Adaptations

In the original animated 1961 Disney film 101 Dalmatians, Cruella kidnaps several litters of Dalmatian puppies for the purposes of using their fur to make coats, and one pair of dog parents set off to save all of them. Glenn Close played the villain in a 1996 live-action reboot and its 2000 sequel, 102 Dalmatians.

Cruella also stars Emma Thompson and was directed by I, Tonya's Craig Gilespie. The movie is set for release on May 28, 2021.

