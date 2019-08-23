Lizzie McGuire Is Getting a Reboot: See the Original Cast Then and Now

Kate Sanders is so yesterday.

15 years after an entire generation of millennials bid a tearful farewell to Lizzie McGuire, Disney revealed the cherished teen sitcom is officially getting a reboot and Hilary Duff will reprise the titular character. The series, which will stream exclusively on Disney+, will catch up with Lizzie as she takes on adulthood in the Big Apple.

Duff celebrated the announcement at Disney's D23 Expo on Friday, telling E! News it was "near impossible" to keep it all a secret. "I'm a fan and we're such a part of each other... It makes a lot of sense and feels really right."

The 31-year-old told us the show will pick up on Lizzie's 30th birthday, explaining, "She was there for everyone in their pre-teens. She was their best friend, and I would love to try to embody that for her in her 30s and going through those challenges."

There's no word yet on whether or not other members of the OG Lizzie McGuire cast will participate in the reboot, though a girl can dream of a Lizzie-Gordo-Miranda reunion.