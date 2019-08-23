The Mandalorian Trailer, Obi Wan Kenobi, and Everything We Now Know About Disney+

You may want to sit down, fans of Disney, or Marvel, or Star Wars, or anything really.

Disney's D23 Expo just gave us a whole bunch of new info about the streaming service that will be launching on November 12, and it was so much that honestly we're a little overwhelmed. Along with all of the Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel content we already have, Disney+ will feature a gigantic slate of original programming, including movies and so, so many series.

Some, we had already heard about. Several were a surprise. But at the very least, we know more now about what's coming on Disney+ than we ever have before. We've also got trailers, posters, stills, cast lists, and more, all of which you can find below!