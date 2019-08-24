A History of Every Unforgettable Moment From the MTV Video Music Awards

For as much as things change, they also stay the same. Exhibit A: the MTV Video Music Awards.

Since the inaugural ceremony in 1984, the event has garnered a reputation as Hollywood's most unpredictable award show, one that still holds true three decades later. Beginning with Madonna's unforgettable live rendition of "Like a Virgin" while dressed as a bride to Cardi B teasing the debut of her newborn daughter on stage last year, stars always find a way to keep fans on their toes when it comes to the VMAs.

Arguably one of the most famous moments in the MTV show's history was when Madonna joined forces with top songstresses Britney Spears and Christina Aguilerato open the 2003 show, sealing their place in the annals of VMA history with that kiss before Missy Elliott took over with her iconic hit, "Work It."