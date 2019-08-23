The MixtapE! Presents Missy Elliott, Charlie Puth and More New Music Musts

Another week, another massive new music dump.

By now, you've probably given Taylor Swifts gorgeous new album Lover all the obsessive repeat listens that 18-track magnum opus deserves, parsing through its lyrics for all the hints about her ultra-private relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, but if that's where your musical journey has stopped this Friday, you'd truly be missing out on much more good stuff. That's where we come in.

Welcome to week two of The MixtapE!

After spending our morning listening to just about everything this New Music Friday had to offer, we return to you with our picks for the best of the best, the stuff that's demanding you make room for it on your Spotify playlists. It just might be the perfect soundtrack for whatever you've got planned this weekend. And yes, before you ask, T.Swift is in the mix. But which song made the list? You'll have to read on to find out!

(And if you missed week one, you can check it out here!)