Camila Mendes' One-Year Anniversary Post With Charles Melton Is Picture Perfect

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Aug. 23, 2019 2:30 PM
One year later and these two are still couple goals!
On Friday afternoon, Camila Mendes took to Instagram to mark a very special anniversary with a very special man. Oh yes, the Riverdale star has been dating Charles Melton for one year.
"365 days," she wrote on social media while kissing her man before the sun set in an unknown destination. "I love you."
Maybe it's the perfect view. Perhaps it's the ocean blue water that appears just a few feet away from the couple is. Whatever the case may be, famous friends and fans couldn't help but celebrate the occasion—and photographic memory.
Laura Marano, Annasophia Robb, Vanessa Morgan and Lili Reinhart quickly commented with heart and other positive emojis.
As for Zoey Deutch, she joked about the news by writing, "U guys? R dating?" Surprise!
While the comments were overwhelmingly positive, this is the Internet so there are bound to be some trolls. But in a previous interview with Teen Vogue, Camila made it clear that she doesn't have time for the critics.
"I know I'm happy, and I know where I am in my life," the actress confessed to the magazine. "So I'm going to let [people on Twitter] say whatever they want. Why should I care?" Boom!
Ultimately, the special anniversary has us thinking about the love lives of other Riverdale stars. See who's single and ready to mingle or totally taken in our romance report gallery below.
Bughead was real... at least for upwards of two years. After months of speculation over the pair's rumored relationship, the duo seemed to confirm their relationship with an adorable appearance at the Met Gala 2018 together. The on-screen lovers seem to have a solid connection with Cole often posting photos of Lili on their vacations. Unfortunately, reports surfaced in July 2019 that they went their separate ways. Soon after, though, Lili took to Instagram writing, "BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know s--t."
This newcomer has made her way into fans hearts as Toni Topaz. In July 2019, the actress announced her engagement to baseball player Michael Kopech, who is known for previously being in a relationship with Brielle Biermann, which ended in March of this year.
The love life of the acting newcomer isn't quite as complex as her Riverdale character Veronica Lodge. In fact, she's also found love with her Riverdale co-star. The Brazillian-American actress and Melton first sparked romance rumors in Sept. 2018, and she later confirmed the news by telling fans she's "happier than I've ever been in my life."
The Riverdale golden boy known as Archie Andrews keeps his lips sealed when it comes to his off-screen dating life. Although he has never gone public with a girlfriend, he was rumored to be dating model Corinne Isherwood after they were spotted arriving to the Toronto International Airport together.
Our favorite frenemy Cheryl Blossom is in a very public relationship off-screen with singer Travis Mills. The lovebirds often post Instagram pictures of each other, like this one that Madelaine captioned, "Here's to smooshing his face for all of 2018."
His character is the best friend we all wish we had! The actor was previously in a relationship with actress Stephanie Styles, but appears to be single at the moment. Obviously, he's a catch.
Our favorite pussycat is keeping fans guessing when it comes to her love life. Although she hasn't publicly confirmed a relationship, the actress has been raising eyebrows with a mystery man. "me-schievous," she captioned one post.
The Scream star is a charmer. Most recently, he was engaged to model Rose Costa, but the couple parted ways in late 2017, meaning he's currently on the market.
