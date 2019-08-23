Chris Soules Sentenced to 2-Year Suspended Prison Term in Fatal Car Crash Case

More than two years later, Chris Soules' fatal car crash case is coming to a close.

The 37-year-old Bachelor alum accepted a suspended two-year prison sentence to serve two years on probation, according to a waiver of rights and consent to judgment entry obtained by E! News and filed on Friday.

In the documents, a minimum $625 fine, 35 percent surcharge and any applicable court costs were also imposed on the former reality star. Soules waived his right to appear for sentencing. A formal judgment has not yet been entered.

In November 2018, Soules entered a conditional guilty plea to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury. In May, Soules filed a motion to continue sentencing, which was denied, upholding his May 21 court date. During that court appearance, the judge granted Soules' legal team's motion to strike victim impact statements, meaning the statements would not impact the judge's decision in sentencing. As a result, both sides of the case then asked for a new presentence investigation report, which the judge agreed to, delaying sentencing. The Department of Correctional Services filed the report on July 19 and recommended Soules receive a suspended two-year term of incarceration, according to court documents.