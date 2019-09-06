The Brady Bunch's Eve Plumb on Cast Feuds, Reunions, Renovation and Forever Being Jan

Here's the story of a TV network that bought a house for its famous exterior, assembled a beloved sitcom cast, changed everything about the house's interior and filmed everything. It's the story of A Very Brady Renovation.

HGTV's new home renovation series reunited the Brady kids—Barry Williams, Maureen McCormick, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen aka Greg, Marcia, Peter, Jan, Bobby and Cindy—from the five-season sitcom The Brady Bunch and put them to work. They teamed up with HGTV talent such as Drew Scott, Jonathan Scott and Jasmine Roth to recreate the sets from The Brady Bunch inside the house that provided its exterior. It was quite the feat, one Plumb described as "astonishing."

Plumb, 61, said many of the Brady kids hadn't ever been to the house, so just being there was "so odd."

"But the end result is astonishing," she told E! News. "The end result is just like being on the set."