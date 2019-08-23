Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Star in Travis Scott’s Netflix Documentary Trailer

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Aug. 23, 2019 12:04 PM
Travis Scott is taking fans inside his world.
A year after the release of his blockbuster third album, Astroworld, the six-time Grammy nominee is set to be the subject of an upcoming Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly. Directed by White Trash Taylor, the documentary takes place at the time of Astroworld and his later 2019 Super Bowl performance while also revisiting his humble beginnings using home footage.
In one scene from the trailer, Scott revisits his childhood bedroom and reflects on sharing it with his siblings. In another, Scott watches footage of himself from 2014 in front of a sparse crowd, a far cry from the sold-out audiences he entertains today.
Judging by the newly released trailer for the project, the star's personal life will also be featured as his famous girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and their daughter,Stormi Webster, pop up throughout the teaser.
Fortunately, fans don't have to wait long to watch it themselves as the documentary will be available to stream on August 28.
In the meantime, watch the trailer for yourself in the clip above—or if you're in the Houston area and prefer VHS, Scott has you covered.
