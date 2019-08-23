Taylor Swift's Original "All Too Well" Lyrics Revealed in Lover Deluxe Edition

‘Cause here we are again analyzing Taylor Swift's very special lyrics.

As Swifties around the world continue to blast the singer's new album, some fans are buzzing about a new revelation in Lover's deluxe editions available at local Targets.

According to fans on social media, some of the diary entries feature original lyrics for Taylor's hit song "All Too Well."

The fan-favorite track featured on Taylor's Red album is considered by many critics to be one of her best songs ever. In fact, she was able to perform the tune at the 2014 Grammys.

And while fans love the lyrics just the way they are, some can't help but admire a few original words that didn't make the final cut.