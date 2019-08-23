Kirsten Dunst Says She Would Have Frozen Her Eggs If She Hadn't Met Jesse Plemons

It's been three years since fans first learned about Kirsten Dunst's romance with Jesse Plemons. However, the 37-year-old actress still remembers falling in love with the 31-year-old actor like it was yesterday.

The Marie Antoinette star opened up about their relationship to Net-a-Porter's digital magazine PorterEdit in an interview published Friday.

As fans will recall, Dunst and Plemons starred alongside each other on the FX series Fargo in 2015. The two played a married couple, and Dunst "knew he was going to be a soulmate."

"He's my favorite actor–the best I've ever worked with," the celebrity, who received an Emmy nomination for the role, recalled. "I just knew he would be in my life forever. I didn't know what capacity that would be at the time. When the show was over, I just missed him terribly. We didn't get together until a year later. We were both smart enough that we were wondering if the connection was just because we were working together. But it was real."