Emotions Run High on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days When...Tom Is Nice to Darcey

Darcey, Darcey, Darcey. The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star is back in front of the cameras again, this time she thinks she found "the one" with British man Tom. After two seasons with her Dutch boyfriend Jesse, Darcey's hopeful is her one and only. Tom, well, he's not so sure yet.

"There's something about you, you just have this amazing debonairness," Darcey says after she and Tom sat down for a glass of wine. "I've never met a guy like you. Honestly, I've never been treated like this."

When she arrived in London, Tom arranged for a car to pick her up at the airport and to bring her to a restaurant for their first meeting. After they met, Tom said he got her a place to stay, he didn't expect they'd share a bed together—at least right away.