Lindsey Vonn Is Engaged to P.K. Subban

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Aug. 23, 2019 8:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
P.K. Subban, Lindsey Vonn, 2018 CMT Music Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lindsey Vonn is skiing toward the aisle because she's engaged!

The retired Olympic alpine ski racer is engaged to her ice hockey beau, P.K. Subban, his rep confirmed to E! News. The pair has been going strong for more than a year now with the two making their red carpet debut last June at the 2018 CMT Music Awards

As the future bride and groom shared with Vogue, they met at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards and later started texting after Vonn became single. On Christmas Day that year, Subban traveled to Colorado, where he not only saw Vonn for the second time in person, but also met her family—and eventually won her heart. 

Watch

Lindsey Vonn Talks Fame and Ex Tiger Woods

"Right off the bat, I knew he was different," Vonn told Vogue. "But I'd been married before, so I was pretty hesitant to let myself think that I could find someone that I would want to be married to again." The athlete was previously married to Thomas Vonn for four years, later dated Tiger Woodsand declared to Vogue in 2013 she was not getting married again. 

"After a few months of dating, I knew he was the one I wanted to be with though," she told Vogue of Subban. 

Lindsey Vonn, P.K. Subban

Danny Mahoney for Intrigue Nightclub

The feeling was mutual and the hockey pro proposed with an emerald ring, her favorite color, this month at home. While Vonn told the magazine they're not in a hurry to wed considering their upcoming move and Subban's next season, she is excited for what's to come.

"Lindsey's the best thing that's ever happened to me," Subban told Vogue. "There are people in life that deserve to be with good people. They have that person who takes care of them and makes them smile, and she deserves to be with someone who loves her more than anything else in the world, and I do."

Congratulations to future wife and husband!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Lindsey Vonn , Couples , Engagements , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's Original "All Too Well" Lyrics Revealed in Lover Deluxe Edition

Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Couples

Kirsten Dunst Says She Would Have Frozen Her Eggs If She Hadn't Met Jesse Plemons

Darcey, 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, **DO NOT USE UNTIL MONDAY JUNE 24 2019**

Emotions Run High on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days When...Tom Is Nice to Darcey

Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa Turns 24 and Gets a Birthday Kiss From Anwar Hadid

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom's Tribute to Katy Perry Will Instantly Warm Your Heart

Ben Robinson, Chef Ben, Below Deck Mediterranean

Chef Ben Returns to Below Deck Mediterranean, But Is Everybody Happy to See Him?

Kids Say the Darndest Things, Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish Tries to Prove She's Friends With Taylor Swift on Kids Say the Darndest Things

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.