Orlando Bloom's Tribute to Katy Perry Will Instantly Warm Your Heart

Steve Granitz/WireImage
by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Aug. 23, 2019 7:32 AM
Steve Granitz/WireImage
There's nothing hot and cold about Orlando Bloom's feelings for fiancée Katy Perry.
On Wednesday night, the engaged stars hit the red carpet together in honor of the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon's Carnival Row, in which Bloom stars alongside Cara Delevingne. The A-list couple was a hard one to miss as they shared some sweet PDA while posing together, the two dressed to impress in a suit and blush gown both by Tom Ford.
However, it was what the actor wrote to his future wife that really melted out hearts. "What a night. So grateful to share this bright light @katyperry," Bloom captioned a photo of them together from the event. "Makes all the difference having a partner to enjoy the highs, lows and everything in between. Thank you to @amazonprimevideo @legendary for @carnivalrow premiere @chinesetheatres."
Perry was happy to have her beau's back. "So proud that I get to stand next to a hero on screen and in real life @orlandobloom," she wrote on Instagram. "Excited for you all to dive into the new EPIC fantasy world that is @carnivalrow coming AUGUST 30TH on @amazonprimevideo."
After a years-long romance, Bloom popped the question on Valentine's Day while they were in a helicopter.
While a wedding is in their future, the two have been working on laying "the good emotional foundation for the lifetime of commitment," as Perry put it in a June interview.
Bloom more recently shared how he's going into marriage this time around. "It's important to me that we are aligned," the actor told Sunday Today's Willie Geist. "I've been married and divorced and I don't want do it again...and we're both fully aware of that...she's remarkable, so I'm always so impressed with that and I'm encouraged."
