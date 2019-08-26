Brand New
Sunday 9e|7p

Khloe Kardashian Surprises Revenge Body Participant With Custom Wedding Dress: See Her Priceless Reaction!

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Aug. 26, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Here comes the bride…again!

Khloe Kardashian makes Ariel's fairy tale wedding dreams come true in this tearjerker clip from Sunday's Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian season finale. Twelve weeks prior, the superstar participant opened up to the host about her desire to "redo" her and husband Danny's original wedding photos, since she "had four dresses in the whole store to choose from" and didn't feel satisfied with her eventual pick. "I always hoped to lose weight and fix my teeth and get the real pictures I always wanted," Ariel told Khloe before her Revenge Body journey began.

But the new bonus clip catches Ariel just days before her big unveiling, and now—thanks to trainer Harley Pasternak's guidance coupled with lots of hard work on her part—she's down 40 pounds. So, on the day of her wardrobe fitting, Khloe reveals she hasn't forgotten Ariel's wish.

Watch

Revenge Body Season Finale Promises a Fairytale Wedding

"Oh my god, you guys," Ariel exclaims, arriving at the fitting to realize she's surrounded by elegant wedding gowns waiting to be tried on. "This is crazy," she continues, already tearing up.  

"You expressed how much you did not like your original wedding photos and the wedding dress you had," Khloe smiles, before gesturing to celebrity stylists Ryan Patros and Walter Mendez, standing beside her. "So as a gift, they are actually going to design you a one-of-a-kind wedding dress and have a photographer take beautiful wedding photos with you and your hubby."

"You have already outdone yourself with everything," Ariel tells her. "Like, really, this is just …I'm speechless. Thank you."

See the stunning dress selection—and note Ariel's heartwarming response to it all—in the video above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , , Diet And Fitness , Weddings , Reality TV , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Hailee Steinfeld, Dickinson

Hailee Steinfeld Is Emily Dickinson Like You've Never Seen Her Before in Dickinson

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Leonardo DiCaprio's Earth Alliance Donates $5 Million to Amazon Rainforest Fires

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Admits She Was "Embarrassingly Obsessed" With Fame

Total Divas, Season 9 Cast, Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, Carmella

Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville and Carmella Tag in for Total Divas Season 9

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Laura and Aladin Get a New Addition to Their Bedroom on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Miley Cyrus, Isn't It Romantic Premiere, 2019

Miley Cyrus Will Perform at the 2019 MTV VMAs After All

American Horror Story, AHS: 1984

American Horror Story: 1984 Trailer Reveals Key Relationships, Characters and Details

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.