Scooter Braun Congratulates Taylor Swift on "Brilliant" Album Lover

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Aug. 23, 2019 4:59 AM
After Taylor Swift released her new album Lover on Friday, Scooter Braun took to Twitter to congratulate the singer on her "brilliant" work.
"Regardless of what has been said the truth is you don't make big bets unless you are a believer and always have been," he tweeted. "Brilliant album with #Lover. Congrats @taylorswift13. Supporting was always the healthier option. #brilliantalbum #brilliantcampaign congrats."
The tweet came less than a month after Braun's company Ithaca Holdings LLC announced its acquisition of Swift's former record label Big Machine Label Group. After hearing the news, Swift took to Tumblr to express how she was "sad and grossed out" over the sale of her music catalog. She also accused Braun of "incessant, manipulative bullying."
Eagle-eyed fans noticed Braun repeated a line from Swift's post in his tweet, too. Near the end of her message, Swift wrote, "I will always be proud of my past work. But for a healthier option, Lover will be out on August 23." The words "healthier option" were included in Braun's tweet, as well.
After dropping her seventh studio album, Swift tweeted that "it's the first album of mine that I've ever owned, and I couldn't be more proud." She also shared her plans to re-record her previous albums.
"My contract says that starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums one through five all over again," she said during her recent Good Morning America performance. "So, I'm very excited about it."
Braun wasn't the only one to comment on Swift's new album. Scott Borchetta, founder of Big Machine Label Group, also congratulated the artist on "another amazing release" and shared a picture of what appeared to be a 2004 diary entry in which Swift opened up about which record deal to take. Her celebrity pals Jack Antonoff, Ed Sheeran, Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd and Martha Hunt shared posts, as well.
"Just landed and LOVER is out and I'm so proud and emotional and all the things and never been so excited for a connecting flight with this WHOLE album to bop to!!!" Hunt tweeted. "Cornelia Street, London Boy, CRUEL SUMMER, THE MAN, FALSE GOD (i love sexy Taylor) omg there are so many."
Getty Images
For an in-depth look at the album's lyrics, click here.
Congrats, Taylor!
