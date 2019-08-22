Miley Cyrus Gets Support From Madonna and More Stars After Bombshell Statement

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Aug. 22, 2019 4:12 PM
Members of Miley Cyrus' star-studded inner circle are standing in her corner.
After the 26-year-old singer issued a lengthy statement denying reports that her and Liam Hemsworth's marriage ended over her relationship with Kaitlynn Carter, celebrities including Madonna, Bella Thorne and Shailene Woodley applauded Miley for speaking up.
"Thank GOD!!" Madonna, who in the past has performed with Cyrus, commented on the Instagram post. "You are human! A woman has lived. No need to apologize!!"
Thorne added, "I love this. So much from the heart. Takes a lot to say. I love every version of [you.] Perfection is imperfect and that's a fact."
Shailene, Lily Aldridge, Vanessa Hudgens, Amber Valletta and more reacted to Miley's statement with heart emojis. Older sister Brandi Cyrus also wrote, "Proud of you sissy!"
Hemsworth, who filed for divorce just yesterday, has yet to address Cyrus' stance on their breakup.
In the statement, Miley acknowledged her controversial past, but maintained she was never unfaithful throughout her and Liam's 10-year relationship.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Chris Cornell Estate
According to the "Mother's Daughter" songstress, she made a "healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind," further explaining, "I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar. I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where I was when I was a younger."
"There are NO secrets to uncover here," Miley stated. "I've learned from every experience in my life. I'm not perfect, I don't want to be, it's boring. I've grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP."
As for Liam, 29, a source previously told E! News he's more than ready to move forward with his life—even if it doesn't include Miley.
"Liam is just done with it," the insider said. "There is no turning back and he knows he wants to move on. They have not had a lot of communication. There is nothing to say."
To quote Miley, maybe it really is time they both slide away.
