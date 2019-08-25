Khloe Kardashian Praises Ex Lamar Odom for Sharing the Depths of His Addiction

Khloe Kardashian has no problem with Lamar Odom telling his truth.

In this clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians' upcoming 17th season, premiering Sunday, Sept. 8, the Good American mogul sits down with sister Kim Kardashian to discuss Odom's memoir, titled Darkness to Light. Unsurprisingly, Kim checks in with Khloe to see how she's feeling about her ex-husband's press tour.

"How do you feel about all the press that he's doing?" the KKW Beauty boss inquires.

"I'm fine. It's his truth," True Thompson's mom relays to her sister. "Like he's allowed to tell his version."

In fact, Khloe isn't surprised that Lamar has written about their marriage as they previously "played a significant role in each other's lives." Furthermore, Khloe is seemingly optimistic that this book will serve as "healing or therapy" for Odom.