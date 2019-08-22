5 Shocking Revelations From the Night Kanye West Interrupted Taylor Swift's VMAs Win

It's a moment in MTV Video Music Awards history that pop culture fans will never forget.

Moments after Taylor Swift took to the stage to accept the Best Female Video award, Kanye West decided to voice his disappointment at the end result.

"Yo Taylor, I'm really happy for you. I'm going to let you finish," he shared. "But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time."

It had viewers around the world shouting at their TVs: "What just happened?!"

But ten years after the pop culture moment, fans are getting a new perspective into the unscripted moment nobody saw coming. Billboard chatted with journalists, MTV writers, producers, correspondents and executives to find out what really happened at Radio City Musical Hall. The revelations may just surprise you. Keep scrolling to find out what really went down.