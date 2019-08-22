Lauren Conrad Mourns Death of "Sweet" Dog Chloe

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Aug. 22, 2019 8:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lauren Conrad

Instagram

Lauren Conrad is mourning the loss of her beloved dog, Chloe.

The Hills alum took to Instagram on Thursday to share the heartbreaking news that her sweet pup has passed away. Many L.C. fans will remember that the reality star adopted Chloe during her time on The Hills.

"We lost our sweet Chloe yesterday," the 33-year-old star wrote alongside a series of pictures with Chloe. "We will miss you good girl!"

In one of the pictures, Lauren's 2-year-old son Liam can be seen sitting with her dogs, including Chloe. The fashion designer shares her son and her adorable pups with husband William Tell. The couple is currently expecting their second child together.

Watch

Lauren Conrad Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2!

Lauren announced the pregnancy news back in April, sharing a photo of herself cradling her baby bump.

Lauren Conrad

Instagram

"It's been hard to keep this one to myself!" Lauren wrote. "Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year."

A source previously told E! News that the author is "due in the fall and very excited to have two babies that are close in age."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Lauren Conrad , Death , Animals , Celebrities , Pets , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show

Miley Cyrus Slams Rumors She Cheated on Liam Hemsworth

Real Housewives of New York, RHONY, Reunion

Inside Bethenny Frankel's Real Housewives of New York City Exit: What Happened and What's Next?

Taylor Swift, Good Morning America

MTV VMAs 2019 Seating Chart Revealed With Taylor Swift, Cardi B and More Celebs

Bachelor in Paradise, John Paul Jones

John Paul Jones Is Losing It In New Bachelor in Paradise Promo

Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra's Mom Burn Up the Dance Floor at Jonas Brothers Concert

Brody Jenner, Josie Canseco

How Brody Jenner's Girlfriend Josie Canseco Showered Her Man With Birthday Love

Willa Ford, Flip It Like Disick 104

Watch Willa Ford's Jaw Drop After Two Troubling Updates from Flip It Like Disick Boss Scott Disick

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.