Superbad, The Ranch, The Politician and More Coming to Netflix in September 2019

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Aug. 22, 2019 7:33 AM

Jonah Hill, Superbad

Sony Pictures

September is always a great time to refresh—your Netflix picks, included. 

As youngsters go back to school, the streaming site is following tradition and dropping a new slate of shows and movies next month. Those additions include hit movies like Superbad and Eat Pray Love as well as seasons of Surviving R. Kelly, The Walking Dead and Shameless

Netflix is also bringing plenty of its own content, from The Spy, starring Sacha Baron Cohen, as well as The Politician, led by Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow, and the first part of The Ranch's final season. 

On the documentary front, Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates and Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives will take a deeper dive into the worlds of two influential men in tech and music. 

So, what will you be binge watching come the fall? See the full list for yourself below!

Available 9/1

300

68 Kill

American Psycho (2000)

Dante's Peak

Elena

For the Birds

Igor

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6

Moving Art: Season 3

My Sister's Keeper

Mystic River

Olmo & the Seagull

Open Season

Rebel in the Rye

Scream: Season 3

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1

Spookley the Square Pumpkin

Stripes

Superbad

The Lake House

The Last Exorcism

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Saint

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Walking Dead: Season 9

Uncle Naji in UAE

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

The Ranch

Netflix

Available 9/4

The World We Make

Available 9/6

Archibald's Next Big Thing 

Article 15

Elite: Season 2 

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3 

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3 

The Spy 

Available 9/9

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Available 9/10

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger 

Eat Pray Love

Evelyn 

Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 9

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020 

Available 9/12

The I-Land 

The Mind, Explained 

Turbo

Available 9/13

The Chef Show: Volume 2

Head Count

Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea 

I'm Sorry: Season 2

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato 

The Ranch: Part 7 

Tall Girl 

Unbelievable 

Available 9/14

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Available 9/15

Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison 

Steal a Pencil for Me

Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1

Available 9/17

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

The Last Kids on Earth 

Available 9/18

Come and Find Me

Available 9/19

Océans

Available 9/20

Between Two Ferns: The Movie 

Criminal 

Daddy Issues

Disenchantment: Part 2 

Fastest Car: Season 2

Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates 

Las del hockey 

Available 9/21

Sarah's Key

Available 9/23

Team Kaylie 

Available 9/24

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself 

Available 9/25

Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2 

Birders 

El recluso 

Glitch: Season 3 

Available 9/26

Explained: Season 2 

The Grandmaster

Available 9/27

Bard of Blood 

Dragons: Rescue Riders 

El marginal: Season 3 

In the Shadow of the Moon 

Locked Up: Season 4

The Politician 

Skylines 

Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury 

Vis a vis: Season 4 

Available 9/30

Gotham: Season 5

Mo Gilligan: Momentum 

Date unknown

Vagabond 

