EXCLUSIVE!

E!'s True Hollywood Story Tackles Fame, NXIVM & Kim Kardashian in New Promo

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Aug. 22, 2019 9:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

What's it like to be a woman in hip-hop? Can celebrities become addicted to fame? Who is Kim Kardashian, really?

E!'s True Hollywood Story makes its highly-anticipated return to TV Sunday, Oct. 6, at 10 p.m., to offer in-depth insight into those topics and more.

The iconic investigative series (known for its documentary-style coverage of anything and everything pop culture, from pin-up model Bettie Page's career trajectory to singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez's murder trial) is giving audiences a taste of what's in store next season with a fast-paced new promo video that eclipses traditional genre. Whether you're in the market for a conversation about celebrity, conspiracy or true crime, True Hollywood Story goes there, which means audiences are about to as well.

"Never in a million years would I have thought a self-help group could be a sex cult," admits actor Catherine Oxenberg—who chronicles the loss of daughter India Oxenberg to Keith Raniere's fallen NXIVM cult before eventually helping to rescue her—near the start of the new promo. 

Watch

E! True Hollywood Story Coming Back on E!

In addition to Catherine, the upcoming NXIVM-centric segment will feature personal testimony from Raniere's ex Barbara Bouchey and explore the organization's rise to infamy. And that's just THS' premiere episode.

"You always want to be f--kable," rap legend Da Brat tells the camera later on in the teaser, not long after another voice says plainly, "In this industry, sex sells." Fellow hip-hop luminaries Yo-Yo, MC Lyte and Salt-N-Pepa, as well as contemporaries Young M.A. and Rapsody will also weigh in on making it in a mostly male-dominated industry.

On another note, how do we feel about Kim K. in the Oval Office? As in, not just for a couple of meetings. 

Photos

Biggest Unsolved Murder Mysteries

"Can Kim become the next president of the United States? Absolutely," says another voice toward the end of the new promo, overlaying some footage of the reality-superstar-turned-political-advocate.

With comments from Kanye West, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and Keeping Up With the Kardashians' EP Farnaz Farjam Chazan, THS' upcoming season will shed light on the person behind Kim's exceedingly public persona. As for "Who is Kim Kardashian West?" Viewers will have to decide for themselves.

See what to expect come October in the full promo video above! THS is produced by Wilshire Studios, part of NBCUniversal. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , True Hollywood Story , E! Shows , True Crime , Kim Kardashian , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News , Exclusives

Trending Stories

Latest News
Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show

Miley Cyrus Slams Rumors She Cheated on Liam Hemsworth

Real Housewives of New York, RHONY, Reunion

Inside Bethenny Frankel's Real Housewives of New York City Exit: What Happened and What's Next?

Taylor Swift, Good Morning America

MTV VMAs 2019 Seating Chart Revealed With Taylor Swift, Cardi B and More Celebs

Bachelor in Paradise, John Paul Jones

John Paul Jones Is Losing It In New Bachelor in Paradise Promo

Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra's Mom Burn Up the Dance Floor at Jonas Brothers Concert

Brody Jenner, Josie Canseco

How Brody Jenner's Girlfriend Josie Canseco Showered Her Man With Birthday Love

Willa Ford, Flip It Like Disick 104

Watch Willa Ford's Jaw Drop After Two Troubling Updates from Flip It Like Disick Boss Scott Disick

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.