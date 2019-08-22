Watch Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Fall Into a Ball Pit and Avoid a Wardrobe Malfunction

Careful, Chrissy Teigen!

The 33-year-old celeb took to Instagram on Thursday to share a hilarious video of herself tumbling into a ball pit while trying to avoid a near-wardrobe malfunction.

The quick clip showed the cookbook author riding a toy animal at the top of a slide and rocking a burgundy jumpsuit. But as she started to scoot forward, she felt her jumpsuit move out of place. So, she quickly covered her chest to avoid a nip slip and rolled down.

"Whoopsie daisy!" she captioned the video.

Several of Teigen's followers applauded her for the quick save.

"Only someone who has truly given themselves over to their impulses has hand-to-boob reflexes that well-honed," one fan wrote in the comments section.

"I loved that the first thing you did was save the 'girls,'" added another.

"Almost a boobastrophie," commented a third.

The incident took place at The Mall Korat during Teigen's family trip to Thailand. Her hubby John Legend also shared a picture of her having fun at the venue with their son Miles.