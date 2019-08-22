Miley Cyrus Got a Tattoo Inspired by Her Italian Vacation With Kaitlynn Carter

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Thu., Aug. 22, 2019 4:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter, Instagram, Italy

Instagram / Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus will always have…Italy.

Following her girls' trip to Lake Como with Kaitlynn Carter and sister Brandi Cyrus, the "Slide" singer got a tattoo of the Viconti of Milan coat of arms on her forearm.

"Cool old sculpture," sought-after celeb artist Doctor Woo captioned a shot on Instagram, which showed off his slithering snake design. "@mileycyrus found in Italy #hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle."

During her European getaway, news broke that Miley had split from husband Liam Hemsworth. Soon after, she was photographed on her yacht kissing Kaitlynn, who recently split from Brody Jenner. At the time, a source revealed that the pair "bonded over the fact that they're going through a similar experience." But, added another insider, they were "truly having fun."

And they still are. For Brody's 36th birthday on Wednesday, they gifted The Hills star with a weed bouquet. "WEED like to wish you a Happy Birthday!" read the birthday card, which he shared on social media. "Love you! Miley + Kaitlynn."

Watch

Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter's Relationship Web

The green present came just hours after Liam officially filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. Court documents obtained by E! News state that he is not seeking spousal support.

"They have a prenup and have kept earnings separate during the marriage," a source told E! News. "There is not a lot to divide other than the animals. They both have houses that were purchased individually before the marriage."

"Liam is just done with it," continued the insider. "There is no turning back and he knows he wants to move on. They have not had a lot of communication. There is nothing to say."

While the Hunger Games actor is back in Australia with his family, Miley remains in L.A. with hers.

"They have been separated for months," a second source shared. "Miley just wants to be healthy and happy. This isn't easy for her."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Kaitlynn Carter , Liam Hemsworth , Celebrities , Tattoos , Brody Jenner , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Carnival Row Premiere

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Pack on the PDA at Carnival Row Premiere

Ciara

Ciara Gets Back to School Ready With "Amazing" Amazon Finds

Ecomm: Beyond Yoga x Amanda Kloots Collab

Beyond Yoga x Amanda Kloots Collab Is On Point Dance Athleisure Wear

Beth Chapman, Bonnie Chapman, Duane Chapman

Beth Chapman's Daughter Says She ''Choked on Her Cancer'' in Her Harrowing Final Moments

Veep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Will Probably Cry If Veep Wins At the Emmys Again

BH90210, Beverly Hills 90210

What's Real? What's Not? Separating BH90210 Fact From Fiction

Jamie Foxx, Sela Vave

Jamie Foxx Defends Sela Vave From ''Home Wrecker'' Claims After Katie Holmes Split

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.