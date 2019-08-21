Todd Chrisley Has ''Forgiven'' Daughter Lindsie But Stands By His Parenting Amid Extortion Claim

Todd Chrisley knows what's best right now... and that's forgiveness.

Last week, the 50-year-old reality TV personality and his wife Julie Chrisley were indicted for tax evasion and other financial crimes—all of which they have strongly denied and pleaded not guilty to.

Additionally, Todd's estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley claimed that her stepbrother, Chase Chrisley, purchased a sex tape involving her and that he and Todd "wanted her to lie about an incident and if she refused to do so, they were going to release the sex tape involving her."

Todd has since denied these allegations against himself and his son.

But despite everything happening with the Chrisley Knows Best family, Lindsie's lawyer, Musa Ghanayem, recently told E! News that she is open to reconciling with her family. "It's always been her wish to reconcile on a genuine, loving, human level, not on a superficial business level, or a phony type of affection that has no depth to it," Lindsie's attorney said in a statement.

And it seems Todd is opening his heart to forgiveness with his estranged daughter. He recently talked about the 29-year-old star on his and Julie's podcast, Chrisley Confessions.