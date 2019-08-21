TV's Top Leading Man 2019: Vote in the Final 4

by TV Scoop Team | Wed., Aug. 21, 2019 4:15 PM
And here we are at the final four.
After days and days and hours of voting, we're now down to four men from four different shows, all ready to battle it out for a spot in the final round.
Two of our final four are veterans to this competition (under its former name, Alpha Male Madness). Jensen Ackles of Supernatural won four years in a row, and Bob Morley of The 100 won the last two. Can Schitt's Creek star and creator Dan Levy or Turkish powerhouse and star of Erkenci Kus Can Yaman start a new era of this tournament? Can Morley retain his spot at the top, or will Jensen Ackles restore his crown?
There's only one way to find out, and that's to vote!
(Fun fact: All of these shows either have ended (Erkenci Kus) or are about to end (Supernatural, The 100, Schitt's Creek), which is actually, on second thought, not that fun of a fact.)
You can vote as many times as you want etc etc until tomorrow, Thursday August 21, at 4:15 p.m. That is when the poll will close, and when we will know which two men will fight it out for your votes in the final round, so get ready!
We'll see you on Friday for the final round in this year's tournament!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?