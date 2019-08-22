2019 Best of Summer Tournament: Vote in the Final Round!

It's all come down to this!

Summer is coming to an end but before we trade in our swimsuits for plaid scarves, it's time to vote for who or what ultimately deserves the title of Best of Summer.

After five competitive voting rounds, you decided on the best couple, musical artist, TV show, movie and viral moment of the season. However, only one can reign supreme as the best of the best.

To help you cast your ballot, let's take a quick refresher on the choices!

Love was in the air all summer long, but the couple whose romance we couldn't get enough of was Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson. The adorable duo had been long-suspected of being together, but it wasn't until this June that they confirmed the status of their relationship with a steamy kiss posted on Instagram.

However, if you celebrated your summer single AF, there's no doubt you were blasting self-love anthems from our musical artist winner, Lizzo. The singer's upbeat jams were on our playlists at everything from beach parties to road-trips, so perhaps she will nab your vote.