Forgive us as we're off to cry in the fish room.

Bethenny Frankel is leaving The Real Housewives of New York ahead of the 12th season, according to Variety.

"I have decided to leave the Housewives franchise to explore my next chapter," she said in a statement to Variety. "It's time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women. With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come."