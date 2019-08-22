Our Favorite Blake Lively Movie Is Now Our Fall Fashion Inspo

Get ready to suit up this fall.

One of 2018's most underrated movies is finally available to stream, as A Simple Favor hit Hulu on Aug. 22. The uber-stylish thriller starred Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick as a pair of school moms-turned-BFFs who find themselves at the center of life-and-death mystery when one of them (Lively) goes missing, leaving Kendrick's character Stephanie to follow the breadcrumbs.

While we truly feel the twist-filled movie didn't get enough love when it came out in September 2018⁠—especially Lively's turn as Emma Nelson, a powerful and martini-pounding PR maven who has no interest in joining the PTA⁠—all eyes were on Lively's swoonworthy wardrobe on and off screen around the time of A Simple Favor's release. And a year later, we're once again looking to Lively and her character Emma as our ultimate "power b--ch fall" inspo come September. You know, minus the whole possible murder and scandal of it all.