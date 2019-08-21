Taylor Swift ''Absolutely'' Plans on Re-Recording Masters After Scooter Braun Acquisition

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Aug. 21, 2019 1:57 PM

Look what Scooter Braun made Taylor Swift do. 

As Taylor Swift and the rest of the world learned a few weeks ago, Scooter Braun is now the owner of many of the artist's biggest hits. Songs like "Love Story" and "You Belong With Me" are essentially Scooter's property, much to the chagrin of Swift who has labeled Braun a "manipulative" bully. "Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it. This is my worst case scenario," she passionately wrote on her Tumblr.

But as "sad and grossed out" as she may be, Taylor is not letting this stop her from taking back the symbolic power that Braun took from her when he acquired Big Machine Records. According to a sneak peek of a new interview with the pop star, the 29-year-old plans on re-recording songs from the six albums, as Kelly Clarkson cleverly suggested. She tells CBS Sunday MorningsTracy Smith that she "absolutely" intends to re-record the heartfelt masters that she once fought to own. 

Kudos must go to The Voice judge for planting the idea in Swift's head. On the heels of the scandal, which divided artists, Kelly tweeted, "just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don't own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I'd buy all of the new versions just to prove a point."

Taylor Swift

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

So this bump in the road wasn't all that bad for Taylor. Plus, it showed to her who her true friends really are. People like HalseyCamila CabelloCara Delevigne and Brendon Urie all spoke out in support of their friend in the wake of the announcement. 

Moreover, it gave Swift the opportunity to stand up to a man that she believes to be a bully. "No matter what Scooter or any of his people say, Taylor believes he did this to hurt her," an insider previously shared with E! News. "She wants the truth about him to come out."

