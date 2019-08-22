So Electric! Celebrate Dua Lipa's Birthday With Her Most Stylish Looks

Happy birthday, Dua Lipa!

The lovely London-born singer, who turns 24 today, has always had a place on our Spotify playlists since her self-titled album was released in 2017. However, this past year was the musician's best.

After all, the singer nabbed her first two Grammy awards at this year's ceremony, winning the Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording categories. She may have been known for counting her "New Rules" but now the artist can also spend her time counting her shiny new trophies!

Fans were also thrilled when the artist released three new tracks as a part of a super deluxe release of her Dua Lipa album. Additions included the songs "Want To," "Running" and "Kiss and Make Up," the last of which is a collaboration with the K-Pop sensation BLACKPINK.

The singer also wrapped up her tour, performed at Glatsonbury and was an act at Amazon's Prime Day concert, showing she has no plans of slowing down!

Watch

Dua Lipa - 2019 Grammy Awards Glambot

Career successes aren't the only things keeping the star busy this year, either. Lipa's summer has been heating up with her rumored romance with Anwar Hadid.

The two were first spotted getting cozy at the Summer Time British Music Festival and have since been seen together around L.A. and even on each other's Instagram.

To celebrate the singer's birthday, take a look at her most stylish ensembles!

Dua Lipa, Prime Day Concert

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Black Tie Affair

Dua Lipa turned heads while wearing a sequined tuxedo jacket and embellished tights at the Amazon Prime Day Concert in July 2019.

Dua Lipa, amfAR, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Red Carpet, Red Fashion

The "Kiss and Make Up" singer donned a fuzzy, tiered gown at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in May.

Dua Lipa, Isaac Carew, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Groovy Getup

The star went all-in on the campy theme for the 2019 Met Gala in a psychedelic number by Atelier Versace.

Dua Lipa, The Global Awards 2019

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Starry Night

The "New Rules" singer looked out of this world as she walked the red carpet for the 2019 Global Awards in London. 

Dua Lipa, Brit Awards 2019

Ian West/PA Wire

Pretty in Hot Pink

In mid-February, the Grammy-award winner stunned as she attended the 2019 BRIT Awards in London. 

Dua Lipa

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Versace Versace

Work it, girl! Dua strikes a pose as she performs at the 2019 BRIT Awards later in the night.

Dua Lipa

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for CIROC & Warner Music

Fierce in Feathers

The singer took flight in this suit as she attended the Warner Music & CIROC Vodka House Party in London. 

Dua Lipa

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Punk Princess

The singer posed on the carpet as she arrived at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Celebration at the Nomad Hotel in Los Angeles. 

Dua Lipa

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Glitter & Glam

The "New Love" singer shined in a sparkling gown as she attends the premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in Los Angeles. 

Dua Lipa

NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Double Take

The star made a statement in a cut-out number as she attends the World Premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in London. 

Dua Lipa, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Pretty Princess

The "Be the One" singer looked gorgeous in a white gown as she walks the red carpet for the 2018 American Music Awards. 

Dua Lipa

Jeff Schear/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Goddess in Green

While performing at the 2018 Jingle Ball show in Chicago, the singer wore thigh-high glitter boots.

Dua Lipa, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Daring Diva

The star was a show-stopper for all the right reasons in this striking purple gown as she arrived at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in New York City. 

Dua Lipa

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Royal Rainbow

The star shone onstage at Z100's 2018 Jungle Ball in New York City. 

Dua Lipa, Billboard Women in Music 2018

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Nearly Nude

The "One Kiss" singer donned a nude ensemble as she attends the 2018 Billboard Women in Music in New York City. 

