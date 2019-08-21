Charlize Theron's Portrayal of Megyn Kelly in Bombshell's Trailer Will Make You Do a Double Take

You'll do a double take after seeing Charlize Theron's portrayal of Megyn Kelly in the new Bombshell trailer.

Lionsgate released the official teaser for the film on Wednesday. The movie tells the story of the women at Fox News during Roger Ailes' tenure and his downfall. In addition to Theron, the movie features Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, who play Gretchen Carlson and Kayla Pospisil, respectively. John Lithgow plays Ailes.

While the one-minute and 25-second clip gives fans only a glimpse of the film, it shows the three women boarding an elevator for an uncomfortable and tense ride.

Ailes resigned from Fox News in 2016 after facing allegations of sexual harassment. One of the accusations came from Carlson, who filed a lawsuit against Ailes that year. The lawsuit was later settled for a reported $20 million.

The former chairman and CEO, who denied the accusations, then passed away in 2017 at the age of 77.