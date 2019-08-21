Ginnifer Goodwin's Why Women Kill Character Learns About the Power of Sex

Why Women Kill burst onto the scene with a sordid premiere full of infidelity and killer fashions. That continues in second episode of the CBS All Access series and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek.

In the exclusive preview above, Beth Ann (Ginnifer Goodwin) is struggling to understand why Rob (Sam Jaeger) is stepping out on her. Neighbor Sheila (Alicia Coppola), the woman who accidentally revealed the affair to Beth Ann, is there to lend a hand—or a book.

"I changed my whole look, Rob did not even notice," Beth Ann bemoans.

But, Shelia is there with the real truth: It's not about looks, it's about the bedroom.