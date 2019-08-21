Tom Hiddleston Would Like to Avoid Taylor Swift Questions

Now that it's been three years, NYT writer Laura Collins-Hughes noted in the profile that she did not plan on asking about Swift following a publicist's request to steer clear of the romance talk.

"It's not possible, and nor should it be possible, to control what anyone thinks about you," Hiddleston shared in the profile. "Especially if it's not based in any, um...if it's not based in any reality."

Discussing what he's learned about fame, Hiddleston explained the he knows "to let go of the energy that comes toward me, be it good or bad."

The 38-year-old star continued, "Because naturally in the early days I took responsibility for it."