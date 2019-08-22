Watch Willa Ford's Jaw Drop After Two Troubling Updates from Flip It Like Disick Boss Scott Disick

The Flip It Like Disick team is in crisis mode.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Flip It Like Disick, Scott Disick and Benny Luciano give Willa Ford the troubling updates regarding the Jed Smith house. For starters, the longtime friends inform their resident interior designer that they've been shut down by the HOA.

Why? For demoing the basketball court without a permit.

"The permit that we got cleared us to demo and stuff, but not outside," Luciano attempts to explain to Ford over dinner.

"Kind of a big deal," Lord Disick adds.

Per the duo, a neighbor likely called the HOA over the noise from the jackhammer. "Who needs HOA permission for demoing?" Benny ponders out loud.

"Everybody!" Willa retorts.

Understandably, after hearing this update, the "I Wanna Be Bad" singer finds herself in shock.