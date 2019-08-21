John Mayer Just Trolled Every Single Celeb Who Bought Into That Instagram Hoax

John Mayer is having the last laugh.

If you've spent any time on Instagram as of late, you've probably noticed a swarm of posts from some of your favorite stars about their photos and privacy on Instagram.

In a widely circulated photo posted by the likes of Usher, Rob Lowe and Josh Brolin, a statement claims a new Instagram "rule" will begin tomorrow in which the platform will be allowed to use posted pictures and all the content will become public. The statement forbids Instagram from using pictures, information, messages or posts of the user and notes privacy violation is punishable by law...except that the whole thing is a hoax.

Eva Chen, director of fashion partnerships at Instagram, took to her Instagram Story to dismiss the panic, telling anyone reading there is "no truth" to the viral post about a rule soon to take effect. To top things off, Mayer jumped in on the fun by issuing a statement of his own "for immediate dissemination."