John Mayer Just Trolled Every Single Celeb Who Bought Into That Instagram Hoax

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Aug. 21, 2019 8:56 AM

John Mayer

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

John Mayer is having the last laugh. 

If you've spent any time on Instagram as of late, you've probably noticed a swarm of posts from some of your favorite stars about their photos and privacy on Instagram. 

In a widely circulated photo posted by the likes of UsherRob Lowe and Josh Brolin, a statement claims a new Instagram "rule" will begin tomorrow in which the platform will be allowed to use posted pictures and all the content will become public. The statement forbids Instagram from using pictures, information, messages or posts of the user and notes privacy violation is punishable by law...except that the whole thing is a hoax. 

Eva Chen, director of fashion partnerships at Instagram, took to her Instagram Story to dismiss the panic, telling anyone reading there is "no truth" to the viral post about a rule soon to take effect. To top things off, Mayer jumped in on the fun by issuing a statement of his own "for immediate dissemination."

Watch

Khalid's Song With John Mayer Was By Chance

"I give Instagram the express right to publish, distribute and/or sell any or all of my digital content posted to the account @johnmayer as they see fit, including but not limited to: *My world famous meatloaf recipes *Joe Camel fan fiction *Fight Club film flubs *Drawings of Jenga Jengison, my imaginary porn star made of wooden blocks *Woke magic tricks," the statement read. "This post I made on my phone shall stand as a legally binding document, in perpetuity throughout the universe."

While Gigi Hadid laughed over the musician's comical post, Zac Brown Band expressed interest in his meatloaf recipe. 

As one fan told Mayer, "Your brain is a wonderland."

