Dancing With the Stars' Missing Pro Dancers Speak Out: Sharna Burgess and Artem Chigvintsev Address Exits

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Aug. 21, 2019 8:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Sharna Burgess

ABC

Dancing With the Stars will be down a few fan-favorite pro dancers this season.

Announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Aug. 21, the cast of season 28 includes the likes of The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek, The Office's Kate Flannery and Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke. The new celebs are paired with many returning dancers—and a few newcomers—but Sharna Burgess, last season's winning pro, and Artem Chigvintsev aren't dancing.

In Instagram posts, both professional dancers opened up about missing out on season 28.

Watch

Dancing With the Stars Dating Success Stories

"I am unbelievably sad to not be back!!! However, what I can whole heartedly tell you is that it's all good, ALL love and in this moment I can't help but be grateful for the time and the journey that I've had, the people I've met, the incredible talent I've shared the stage with and the memories I've made," Burgess said. "To say the least…it's been epic."

In her post, Burgess said she feels like she "grew up on the show."

"I am going to truly miss creating, storytelling and performing for you all, I'll miss giving the transformative power of dance to the person in front of me, and I'll miss seeing my DWTS family every day and watching them work their craft in ways that inspire me," Burgess wrote.

The pro dancer also alluded to exciting new things coming to fruition in her world and thanked her celebrity partners from throughout the years. "I have endless love and gratitude for all of you and for everyone at the show. For my fellow pros you light up the stage time and time again, you are what makes the show magical and I can't wait to watch you shine," she said.

In his post, Chigvintsev said he wanted to share "how sad it makes me feel not to be part of season 28 of DWTS."

"It's been 10 years since I have joined this absolutely, one of a kind, incredible show! It has given me recognition as a dancer, choreographer and a teacher. I have had so many beautiful memories with all of my celebrity partners! They all have shaped me into the person that I am today," he said.

Chigvintsev thanked the behind-the-scenes team who bring the show to life every week and wished everyone well. He gave a special shout out to the fans who have supported him over the years.

"Even though this is so hard on me, I will be DWTS #1 fan, cheering you all on every Monday night!" he said.

See the full post above.

Professional dancers this year include: Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Cheryl Burke, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe, Lindsay Arnold, Pasha Pashkov, Peta Murgatroyd, Sasha Farber, Val Chmerkovskiy and Witney Carson.

Dancing With the Stars season 28 premieres Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Dancing With The Stars , TV , Reality TV , Sharna Burgess , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
MTV's Ghosted, Rachel Lindsay, Travis Mills

MTV Taking on Ghosting With New Reality Show Starring Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills

James Van Der Beek, Don't Trust The B in Apartment 23

James Van Der Beek's Dancing With the Stars Participation Was Predicted By His Old Show

Hannah Brown, James Van Der Beek, Karamo Brown, Christie Brinkley, Kel Mitchell, Kate Flannery

Dancing With the Stars Season 28 Cast Revealed: James Van Der Beek, Hannah Brown, Christie Brinkley and More

Derek Peth, Bachelor In Paradise

The Internet Is Now Rooting for Derek Peth to Be the Next Bachelor

Elizabeth Bice, Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight's Most Explosive Fight Is Here and No Couple Is Safe

"Married at First Sight" Exclusive: "I'm So Sick of This"

Bachelor in Paradise

Where the Couples Stand on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.