Tennis Star Coco Gauff Is About to Become Your New Favorite Athlete

The U.S. Open is just around the corner, and fans can't wait to see Cori "Coco" Gauff hit the court.

The 15-year-old athlete has secured a wild-card entry for the tournament's main draw. The U.S. Open will be her second Grand Slam tournament. Her first was Wimbledon, where she made it all the way to the fourth round—winning matches against champs like Venus Williams. She lost to Simona Halep, who beat Serena Williams in the finals.

While some might consider Gauff a prodigy, her parents aren't exactly fond of that term.

"I understand the Webster's dictionary [definition] of it, and maybe it's applicable, but to me, it's like [Bobby] Fischer in chess. Somebody [who] can see the chessboard. That's a prodigy to me. They just have a mental capability that's so unique and so off the charts," Coco's father, Corey, tells Teen Vogue. "When it comes to something like tennis, [Coco] works hard. This is not an accident. She might be overnight popular, but she's not an overnight success."