MTV Taking on Ghosting With New Reality Show Starring Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills

From the network that brought you Catfish comes…Ghosted.

Hosted by The Bachelorette veteran Rachel Lindsay and artist Travis Mills, MTV's Ghosted: Love Gone Missing is a new docu-series that follows the same premise as Catfish, an established MTV hit. The new series features the hosts helping distraught individuals track down and confront former lovers, family members or friends, all in an effort to get to the bottom of why these people suddenly disappeared.

A little background on "ghosting": It's the act of ending a relationship by abruptly cutting off communication without any explanation. It's a slang term in the digital age. The series, which is eight episodes, will explore how social media has made us more connected than ever, while also undercutting communication and connection.